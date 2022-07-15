Major roadway closure this weekend may cause traffic headaches for Houston drivers

article

A major roadway closure in Houston may spell traffic issues for some drivers this weekend.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, all northbound mainlanes of I-610 West Loop at I-69 Southwest Freeway will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until Monday, July 18 at 5 a.m.

The work is part of the I-610 West Loop/I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project.

TXDOT says the $259 million project will significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.

For more about the project, you can visit the I-610 West Loop/I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project website by clicking here.

Drive safe out there this weekend!