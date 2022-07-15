Expand / Collapse search

Major roadway closure this weekend may cause traffic headaches for Houston drivers

By
Published 
Traffic
FOX 26 Houston
I-610 project article

Photo of work being done for the Houston I-610 West Loop/I-69 Southwest Freeway project. (Source: TXDOT-Houston District Twitter)

HOUSTON - A major roadway closure in Houston may spell traffic issues for some drivers this weekend. 

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, all northbound mainlanes of I-610 West Loop at I-69 Southwest Freeway will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until Monday, July 18 at 5 a.m. 

The work is part of the I-610 West Loop/I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project. 

TXDOT says the $259 million project will significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving. 

MORE HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

For more about the project, you can visit the I-610 West Loop/I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project website by clicking here

Drive safe out there this weekend! 