Major gas leak under Baytown bridge results in road closures for several hours

Authorities in Baytown say a major gas leak Wednesday evening has resulted in parts of the highway closed for several hours.

Officials with the Baytown Fire Department say the leak is under the bridge after a four-inch gas main was hit by an excavator around 3 p.m. As of 5:10 p.m., Hwy 146 was still closed in both directions from Massey Tomkins to 565.

Drivers are asked to look for alternative routes as the roads will be closed for several hours while crews work to repair the line.

This is a developing story.

