Montgomery County: Missing Magnolia teen last seen Wednesday

article

The Brief Roxana Pacheco was last seen leaving her Magnolia home on March 12. The 17-year-old may be in the New Caney or Porter area. Roxana is five feet tall and weighs about 135 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. Roxana has a semicolon tattoo on the inside of her left wrist. Anyone with information should call the County Sheriff's Office (936-788-8471).



Montgomery County officials are looking for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in the Magnolia area.

Roxana Pacheco missing

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, Roxana Pacheco was last seen leaving her Magnolia home on March 12. Officials believe she may be in the New Caney or Porter area.

Roxana is five feet tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has brown hair, green eyes, and a tattoo of a semicolon on the inside of her left wrist.

What we don't know:

There is no information on what time Roxana left her home, or what she was wearing before she left.

Call with information

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-788-8371 and reference case #25A073544.