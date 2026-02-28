Expand / Collapse search

Deadly fire reported in Magnolia

By
Published  February 28, 2026 10:24am CST
Magnolia
FOX 26 Houston

MAGNOLIA, Texas - Montgomery County officials are reporting a deadly fire in the Magnolia area.

What we know:

Officials shared on social media that the fire is on Wildflower Drive and Lilly Court.

The fire is said to be at a home, and at least one death has been reported.

Others are being asked to avoid the area.

Officials will share more information when available.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.

The Source: Magnolia Fire Department.

