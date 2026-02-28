Deadly fire reported in Magnolia

The Brief A fire is said to be on Wildflower Drive and Lilly Court in Magnolia. Officials are reporting at least one death. Others are being asked to avoid the area.



Montgomery County officials are reporting a deadly fire in the Magnolia area.

Deadly fire in Magnolia

What we know:

Officials shared on social media that the fire is on Wildflower Drive and Lilly Court.

The fire is said to be at a home, and at least one death has been reported.

Others are being asked to avoid the area.

Officials will share more information when available.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.