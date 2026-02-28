Deadly fire reported in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Texas - Montgomery County officials are reporting a deadly fire in the Magnolia area.
What we know:
Officials shared on social media that the fire is on Wildflower Drive and Lilly Court.
The fire is said to be at a home, and at least one death has been reported.
Others are being asked to avoid the area.
Officials will share more information when available.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Magnolia Fire Department.