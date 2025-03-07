Montgomery County: Suspect in Magnolia SWAT scene arrested, officials say

The Brief Deputies were called to Westwood North for a man who allegedly assaulted his elderly parents. Victims were outside the home. Suspect retreated into the home. SWAT team and detectives were called to the scene. Suspect was taken into custody and faces two charges.



A man has been taken into custody after a call to authorities led to a standoff at a Magnolia home.

Magnolia SWAT standoff

What we know:

Montgomery County deputies were called at about 10 a.m. on Friday to the 900 block of Westwood North Drive.

According to the sheriff's office, officials were responding to a Family Violence call regarding a man who assaulted his elderly parents.

When deputies arrived, they found the victims outside the home while the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Charles Sinclair, retreated inside and barricaded himself.

The sheriff's office called in its SWAT personnel and detectives from its Major Crimes Unit to help with the matter.

Sinclair was eventually taken into custody. Officials say he will be charged with Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury - family violence, and Injury to the Elderly.

A 73-year-old woman was taken to a hospital since her injuries required medical treatment. A 74-year-old man was evaluated at the scene and released.