A 31-year-old Magnolia resident has pleaded guilty to possessing stolen credentials with intent to defraud, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Sanel Bulic admitted to possessing approximately 68 stolen credentials purchased from an online marketplace on the dark web.

These unauthorized access devices contained login credentials such as usernames and passwords to various online accounts belonging to other persons for services such as Amazon, Chase, Facebook, Netflix, Paypal, Wells Fargo and more.

U.S. District Judge Alfred Bennett accepted the plea and set sentencing for March 7, 2024. At that time, Bulic faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. He has been and will remain in custody pending sentencing.

The FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael Chu and James Hu prosecuted the case.