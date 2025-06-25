Magnolia homeowner accused of shooting utility worker identified
MAGNOLIA, Texas - The man accused of shooting a utility worker in Magnolia on Tuesday has been identified.
Magnolia homeowner identified
What we know:
The suspect, 53-year-old Keith Warren Matthews, was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 19000 block of Rustic Lane at 1:19 p.m. in Magnolia for a shooting.
The investigation revealed there was a disturbance between Matthews and a utility worker who was installing fiber lines. Deputies say the disturbance escalated, and the homeowner shot the utility worker multiple times.
Victim Identified
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim as 19-year-old Briley Delacrus Rodas. Deputies say Rodas is in a critical but stable condition at a local hospital.
What's next:
Matthews is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bail has been set at $200,000.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and the Montgomery County Jail.