Officials say a fire at a home in Magnolia was sparked by a battery charging in a child’s ride-on vehicle.

The Magnolia Fire Department responded to the fire in a garage that was attached to the home.

Photo: Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the charging battery was the cause of the fire.

The fire marshal’s office says fire departments everywhere are seeing an increase in fires caused by lithium-ion batteries. As an example, officials say New York City has reported that lithium-ion batteries have caused 239 fires in the city this year, resulting in 124 injuries and 17 deaths.

The fire marshal’s office is sharing the following tips to prevent fires:

• Purchase and use devices that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory.

• Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

• Only use the battery that is designed for the device.

• Put batteries in the device the right way.

• Only use the charging cord that came with the device.

• Do not charge a device under your pillow, on your bed, or on a couch.

• Do not keep charging the device or device battery after it is fully charged.

• Keep batteries at room temperature when possible. Do not charge them at temperatures below 32°F (0°C) or above 105°F (40°C).

• Store batteries away from anything that can catch fire.