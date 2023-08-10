article

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a man who tried to abduct a woman in a Target parking lot in Magnolia, TX.

The incident occurred at 32858 FM 2978 around 4:30 p.m. on August 9.

The unidentified man started following an 18-year-old woman after she left the store. (Photo courtesy of MSCO)

Authorities say a young woman, 18, was leaving the store when a man started following her. As she got into her car, the man approached her from behind and tried pulling her towards his own vehicle.

The woman managed to break free, and the man quickly drove away in a gray 4-door passenger car.

The unidentified man drove away quickly in a gray 4-door car. (Photo courtesy of MSCO)

If you have any information about the suspect, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and then choose option 3. Alternatively, you can contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867), referring to case number #23A233785.



