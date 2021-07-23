Magistrate judge gives repeat violent offender accused of stabbing a woman 40 times a $150,000 bond

Magistrate Eva G. Flores is in probable cause court deciding bond for 24-year-old Stephens Anfernee Ramon.

He’s charged with last week’s murder of Alexius Nasha Thomas-Jones.

"This is a pretty brutal murder, this is a vicious attack the complainant appears to be stabbed at least 40 times," said Flores.

"You don’t stab somebody 40 times unless you’ve got major issues," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

In the probable cause hearing, Magistrate Eva Flores points out Ramon’s prior felony convictions and the fact that he was out on bond when he allegedly killed the woman.

"He’s a high public safety risk," the magistrate said. "He’s at a high risk to re-offend, and when he does, it will be for a violent offense."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

"Finally, a magistrate is laying down the hammer saying what we’ve been saying, look you’re a threat to public safety," Kahan said.

Does Flores set Ramon’s bond high like $750,000 or $1 million? Nope.

She sets Ramon’s bond at $150,000.

"Setting bond at a measly $150,000, which means you just have to cough up $15,000 doesn’t send a message that you are concerned with public safety," said Kahan.

MORE BREAKING BOND STORIES

"It’s insane to me, a magistrate giving this guy a bond," said Douglas Griffith president of the Houston Police Union.

Like all magistrates, Flores doesn’t have to worry about what voters think of her.

"Our courts are messed up, these magistrates are held accountable in no way, shape, or form and commissioners court is not doing anything about it," Griffith said. "They are letting the citizens of Harris County be victims over and over again, doing absolutely nothing about it."

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

