Magistrate frees convicted sex offender from jail with PR bond despite being convicted of failing to register

In court documents, Jerome Dezra Howard shows he was not going to abide by the law. But a magistrate felt confident Howard would return to court with no money down for his bond.

Once again, Howard would show Harris County's criminal justice system that he's the one calling the shots.

In 1996, Howard was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The victim a 13-year-old girl.

"You're going to register for life, because it's a very serious offense," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Howard had different plans.

"He's got four felony convictions of failure to comply with the sex offender registry," Kahan said.

Three of those convictions sent Howard to state jail.

For some unknown reason, he got probation for the 4th conviction.

"It makes zero rhyme or reason," said Kahan. "He's used to being in prison, he's used to being on probation. He probably knows how to beat the system, it's a game," said Judy O'Brien, a licensed sex offender treatment provider. It's a game Howard would win.

In 2020, a court filed an order unsatisfactorily discharging Howard from community supervision. That's not a legal term and is apparently only used by judges in Harris County.

"He was rewarded for being a failure." Kahan said.

"Looks like he was trying to beat the system," O'Brien said. "Looks like he kind of did, four times."

Last year, Howard was charged with intent to deliver meth, his 6th felony charge. Still, a magistrate grants Howard a PR bond or get out of jail free card.

"A few months later, he decides, you know what, thank you PR bond, but I'm not going to show up in court," said Kahan. "So now, he's a wanted fugitive."

That changed just last week when Howard was arrested and charged with assaulting a Houston police officer and possession with intent to deliver meth.

He's jailed with no bond until he goes back to court on January 30.