Former Turkey Leg Hut co-owner facing more federal charges: court documents

The Brief Former Turkey Leg Hut co-owner, Lyndell Price, is facing three additional federal charges according to court documents. Price is being charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Documents claim Price had a shotgun with an attached flamethrower. The charges do not appear to be related to the arson charges Price was previously arrested for in April 2025.



Lyndell "Lynn" Price, the former co-owner of Houston's Turkey Leg Hut, is now facing additional federal charges after being previously indicted on arson-related charges.

New charges against Lynn Price

According to the recent indictment, Price is now being charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The court document stated in 2022, Price had a DP-12 shotgun and in 2023 he had a Dickinson 12-gauge shotgun with an attached flamethrower.

Between 2019 and 2022, he possessed a firearm while allegedly distributing a controlled substance with a detectable amount of marijuana.

What they're saying:

Price's attorney, Chukwudi Ifeanyi Egbuonu, gave this statement:

"The Government’s addition of three unrelated charges is an indication of how they are viewing the merits of the overall case."

Previous charges against Price

Price was taken into custody in April 2025 on two charges:

Conspiracy to commit arson of a commercial building Conspiracy to use an interstate facility to commit arson of a vehicle

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Lyndell Price is accused of conspiring to set fire to Bar 5015, which exploded in June 2020. Price allegedly recruited John Price and Williams, among others, who then poured gasoline on the bar's entrance ramp before igniting the fire.

Charges allege that the owner of Bar 5015 was another former co-owner of the Turkey Leg Hut and Lyndell Price's business partner.

For the building arson charges, each suspect faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

In addition to that, Lyndell and another suspect, John Price, are accused of setting fire to a 1975 Chevy Nova in April 2020. Both are charged with arson to a vehicle, which would add another five years to their potential sentencing.

Bar 5015 explosion

The backstory:

Bar 5015 on Almeda Road exploded in June 2020.

A fire caused an explosion in the bar, which was recently renovated at the time, and that resulted in a loud boom around 4:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported, but debris filled the streets and neighboring businesses received damage.

At that time, the Houston Fire Department confirmed that the explosion was an active criminal investigation after it was determined that a fire was set intentionally.