The Brief The Luke Church in Humble has been active since September 12, 1900. Members of the community and church gathered for service at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. to honor this celebration and connection. The Storm of 1900 killed over 10,000 people in Galveston when it struck September 8, 1900.



Community members and churchgoers in Humble gathered at The Luke Church on Houston Avenue to celebrate their 125-year anniversary.

The anniversary was honored during the 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. service at the church.

The beginning of The Luke Church

The backstory:

Luke Church was founded on September 12, 1900, in Humble, where families came together to establish St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church.

The church was found just four days after the Storm of 1900 that killed over 10,000 people in Galveston.

Years after it was founded, the church members were forced to relocate to the nearby town of Bordersville, but came back to the Humble area shortly after.

Today, the church has over 8,000 members.

"We have overcome so much to get to this point. It means that not only is the church a resilient church that it has been able to deal with so much challenge and trial over the years," Senior Pastor Dr. Timothy Sloan said. "But it means so much to our present congregation, but the future generation."

What they're saying:

Members of the congregation say they're happy to celebrate the milestone.

"We have history within Humble, within our community, within our nation," Luke Church Member Shonda Glenn said.

But many say that there's reason and history behind their celebration.

"It’s not just something that came out of the blue, but we’re standing on the prayers of those that have come before us," Youth Pastor Brandon ‘Pastor B’ Williams said.

"This is a wonderful time for us to think about all that God has done," Director of Operations Abrir Bailey said. "We’re so grateful, we’re so thankful for what has happened over the 125 years of the life of this church."