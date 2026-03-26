1990 'Lover's Lane' cold case: Suspect arrested, charged with capital murder

The Brief Floyd William Parrott was charged with capital murder for the deaths of Cheryl Henry and Andy Atkinson in the 1990 "Lover's Lane" cold case. Henry and Atkinson were found dead in a wooded area near Enclave Parkway. Parrott was arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska on Wednesday.



After almost 36 years, an arrest has been made in the 1990 "Lover's Lane" murders of a young man and woman in Houston.

Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare announced 64-year-old Floyd William Parrott has been charged with capital murder for the deaths of Cheryl Henry, 22, and Andy Atkinson, 21.

According to officials, Parrot was arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska on Wednesday by Houston Police Department officers and the FBI.

Andy Atkinson (L) and Cheryl Henry (R) (Pictures courtesy of Houston Police Department cold cases)

"Lover's Lane" cold case murders

The backstory:

Henry and Atkinson were found dead in a wooded area near Enclave Parkway on August 23, 1990.

Police say they had both been stabbed in the throat. Atkinson was found tied to a tree about 100 yards away from Henry, who officials report had been sexually assaulted.

Floyd William Parrott (Courtesy of Houston Police Department)

They had last been seen the night before when Henry and her sister met Atkinson at a nightclub on Westheimer Road near South Gessner.

A missing person’s report was filed the next day when no one had seen Henry or Atkinson.

Police say a security guard doing random patrols found them later that day.

What they're saying:

"One of Houston’s most haunting and infamous cold cases has weighed on the Henry and Atkinson families, as well as our community for more than three decades," District Attorney Sean Teare said. "Our prosecutors, working with the HPD and FBI, have pursued this investigation with relentless and dogged determination. They have worked hundreds of leads, facing dead ends and plenty of frustration. But, they never gave up on Cheryl and Andy. Thank you to all investigators who have touched this case. Your perseverance has delivered something two families long deserved: progress and hope. Today is a good day."