Chambers County crash: Loved ones grieve loss of grandfather, grandson after tragic plane crash

Chambers County crash: Family members grieving loss of grandfather, grandson

FOX 26’s Jillian Hartmann spoke with a close friend who helped search for the plane and shares what he saw when the wreckage was found. On Saturday night, Larry Motte took his plane out with his grandson. They left from Baytown Airport but never returned.

Friend helps authorities in search

What they're saying:

Larry’s friend says he got a call Larry was missing, and he helped authorities search for him Sunday morning, but then sadly discovered his plane went down.

"I could see debris down in the trees and I watched the coast guard lower a man down with the cable into the scene of wreck. Shortly after, they confirmed the number of the aircraft," said Coda Riley, Larry’s friend.

The plane was found in pieces near Interstate 10 in Hankamer. Authorities said flight data shows there was a sudden loss of altitude. Larry and his grandson both did not make it.

Coda Riley flew with Larry many times. He said Larry was always game to fly. They met back in 2008. He said the aviation community is a close-knit family.

"I just moved to the area working. One of the first people I met was Larry, and he just bought that commander, and it was still grey and white, had a little rust. It was a little rough, and I saw him turn it into his labor of love," said Riley. "I think just about everybody at Baytown airport had been up with Larry at least one time or another the last 15 years flying that airplane around."

What's next:

Right now, there are a lot of questions of what led up to this tragic crash. Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said the crash investigation has been turned over to federal authorities, the FAA and NTSB.