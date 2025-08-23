Louisiana explosion: Fire still active at Roseland manufacturing plant; evacuation order remains in place

The Brief The explosive fire in Roseland, Louisiana, remains active as of Saturday morning. About 40 people have been evacuated to a nearby shelter. No injuries or deaths have been reported.



Multiple agencies in Louisiana are continuing to put out a massive fire at a manufacturing plant in Roseland.

Roseland, Louisiana: Fire continues for second day

Photo credit: Louisiana State Police

What we know:

Officials with Tangipahoa Parish and Louisiana State Police confirmed at about 10 a.m. CST that the fire was still active at Smitty's Supply Incorporated.

Local, state, and federal crews have been called to contain and suppress the flames.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

In a post on Facebook, Louisiana State Police warn that while the smoke is less visible, the fire is still burning.

A one-mile evacuation is still in order "out of an abundance of caution," according to Parish President Robby Miller. The order mostly keeps others out of the way while first responders handle the scene.

Flight restrictions are also in place around the scene.

Officials say 42 people are staying at the emergency shelter at the Amite Community Center. Arrangements are being made for people to continue having shelter until at least Sunday.

Photo credit: Louisiana State Police

According to Louisiana Police Sgt. William Huggins, small explosions were reported overnight around the scene, but they didn't create any new problems.

Multiple agencies are said to be testing air conditions. As of Saturday morning, readings outside the incident area showed non-detectable levels or "results that are below any actionable threshold," according to Sgt. Huggins.

Authorities say they're aware of "product" in the Tangipahoa River and are looking into waterway monitoring. Operators are working to collect and contain any possible spillage, and water samples will be tested for any potential impact to the environment.

Residents closer to the scene are asked to remain indoors when possible to avoid inhaling any chemicals. If anyone near the fire goes outdoors, they are advised to avoid touching their face or mouth, and to wash their hands.

What we don't know:

There is no estimate on when the fire will be put out or when the evacuation order will be lifted.

With the focus being on putting out the fire, authorities haven't been able to investigate what caused the incident.

What you can do:

You can watch the full Saturday morning update here.