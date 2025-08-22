Louisiana explosion: Evacuation underway due to fire at Roseland manufacturing plant

The Brief The fire happened at a manufacturing plant in east Louisiana. An evacuation order is in effect within one mile of the plant. Over 35 agencies are said to be responding to the fire.



Evacuations are underway in eastern Louisiana as crews work to put out a fire at a manufacturing plant.

Louisiana explosion: Fire at Smitty's Supply

Photo credit: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office

What we know:

The fire was reported at Smitty's Supply Incorporated on Highways 51 and 10 in Roseland.

Calls about the fire started coming in shortly before 1 p.m. CST, according to Tangipahoa Parish officials.

A mandatory evacuation was initially in effect for anyone in the immediate area, but it has since extended to anyone within one mile of the manufacturing plant.

A shelter has been opened at the Amite Community Center on West Chestnut Street.

As of about 4 p.m., parish officials said crews were still working to put out the flames. All agencies in Tangipahoa Parish are said to be assisting in addition to multiple outside agencies.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry says the situation is being monitored closely.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

There is no estimate of when the fire will be put out.