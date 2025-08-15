Katy man accused of killing ex-girlfriend's husband in 2011 extradited from El Salvador

The Brief Louis Armando Rojas, 38, was extradited to Houston from El Salvador after he was charged with murder back in 2012. Rojas is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend's husband to death on New Year's Eve in 2011. Authorities learned Rojas was in El Salvador because he was promoting himself on YouTube as a Mixed Martial Arts fighter.



Harris County authorities extradited a Houston man who was found living in El Salvador after allegedly murdering his ex-girlfriend's husband in 2011.

In July 2025, the extradition of Louis Armando Rojas, 38, was approved by the Government of El Salvador after his arrest by El Salvador law enforcement on Dec. 6, 2023.

Houston-area man extradited on murder charge

What we know:

Rojas was charged with first-degree felony murder on Jan. 1, 2012 after he was accused of killing Louis Lopera, his ex-girlfriend's husband, in Harris County after a domestic dispute on New Year's Eve in 2011. Rojas and his ex had a child together.

Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare says law enforcement learned Rojas was in El Salvador because he was promoting himself on YouTube as a Mixed Martial Arts fighter.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Once authorities knew it was him, they filed a Red Notice through INTERPOL.

He is back in Houston and in the custody of local law enforcement officials. His bond is set to $250,000.

Murder of Louis Lopera in 2011

The backstory:

According to court records, Rojas' ex-girlfriend was at her home with her husband, Lopera, in the 18000 block of Widcombe Drive in Katy.

Lopera and the ex-girlfriend saw Rojas walking around their front yard, documents state. The two went to the door to ask Rojas what he was doing, and an argument broke out.

Records say Rojas and Lopera began to fight and the ex-girlfriend tried to get Rojas to leave by pushing him out the door.

She claims Rojas then pulled out a gun and shot through the door. He walked back into their home and shot Lopera several times.

Lopera was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.