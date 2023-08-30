Los Cucos Fire: Couple who ran into burning restaurant to save family's dog reunite with dog's owners

Last Thursday, a Los Cucos restaurant in the 22000 block of Tomball Parkway was the scene of a multi-alarm fire.

Several customers were inside the restaurant when the blast broke out, along with an emotional support dog, named Blair.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Harris County fire: Los Cucos Restaurant engulfed in flames, firefighter transported to local hospital

"I can't ever thank this couple enough," said Blair's owner, Blanca Pinzon. "They risked their lives going in there to save our dog."

Photo of Blair after the couples met on Wednesday

Wednesday was the first time the Pinzon family has seen the couple since last Thursday's blaze at the restaurant in Cypress.

"Black smoke started coming out of the vent followed by the fire alarm," said off duty Harris County Sheriffs Deputy Jose Hernandez Jr.

Everyone inside made a run for it.

"My wife screamed, where is Blair and I realized she was not there," said Blanca's husband Gustavo Pinzon. "I realized she's not there, so I tried to go in, but the two officers stopped me."

Even though he was off-duty, Hernandez says he knew he had to act.

"I look behind me and my 4-month pregnant wife is right behind me," he said.

Hernandez's wife, Barbara Soto, is a patrol officer with Precinct 5.

"Being in law enforcement, you just want to make sure everybody else is safe first," she said.

Barbara was the first to spot Blair.

"I remember where this couple was sitting," she says. "I went straight to where it was."

The smoke was thick and Hernandez says he couldn't find his way out.

"And I see her, and she's there handing me a rag for my face," he said. "And I followed her out, and we ended up getting out."

Like all the customers and employees, Blair made it out alive thanks to the badge carrying couple.

"Every time I think about it, I just cringe," said Blanca. "She's our baby."

33-year-old Clifford Galbraith is charged with setting the restaurant on fire. Police say on Tuesday he set the same restaurant on fire. He has a lengthy criminal history and is now charged with arson.