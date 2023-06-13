Bull captured after getting loose at Mercer Botanic Gardens on Aldine Westfield

Authorities were called to Mercer Botanic Gardens in Humble Tuesday after a bull was spotted.

It's unclear how the bull became loosened up or where it came from, but constable deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 confirmed the report on social media. In their post, officials said it was responding to the 22300 block of Aldine Westfield where the bull was spotted.

Harris County Animal Livestock was also responding to the scene but as of 1:15 p.m. Mercer officials confirmed the bull had been captured safely.

No additional information has been shared, as of this writing, but FOX 26 will continue to make updates to this story as it develops.