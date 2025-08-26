Looking for an AI-proof career? 12-week course to become an EMT starts next week
BAYTOWN, Texas - Want a career that's AI proof? A new 12-week program to become an EMT will start next week and tuition to the course at National EMS Academy in Baytown is only $400.
What they're saying:
Who's a good candidate to become an EMT?
"Any person who wants to give back to their community. We see high school students coming right out of high school looking for a career," said Anya Thibodeaux, recruiter for National EMS Academy. "This is a good fit into the medical field."
It's a career for any age if you are physically fit. The EMT certification can mean employment with a private ambulance service or hospital.
What you can do:
If you're interested, click here.
The $400 tuition can be paid in two installments.
It's an industry that's AI proof.
"People need people, and people need people to care for people," Thibodeaux said.
The Source: FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace spoke with Anya Thibodeaux, recruiter for National EMS Academy.