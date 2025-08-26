Expand / Collapse search

Looking for an AI-proof career? 12-week course to become an EMT starts next week

By
Published  August 26, 2025 8:55pm CDT
Baytown
FOX 26 Houston
EMT program being offered for $400 tuition

EMT program being offered for $400 tuition

Want a career that's AI proof? A new 12-week program to become an EMT will start next week.

The Brief

    • It's a career for any age if you are physically fit. The EMT certification can mean employment with a private ambulance service or hospital.
    • The tuition for the program is only $400.
    • "People need people, and people need people to care for people," Thibodeaux said.

BAYTOWN, Texas - Want a career that's AI proof? A new 12-week program to become an EMT will start next week and tuition to the course at National EMS Academy in Baytown is only $400.

What they're saying:

Who's a good candidate to become an EMT?

"Any person who wants to give back to their community. We see high school students coming right out of high school looking for a career," said Anya Thibodeaux, recruiter for National EMS Academy. "This is a good fit into the medical field."

It's a career for any age if you are physically fit. The EMT certification can mean employment with a private ambulance service or hospital.

What you can do:

If you're interested, click here

The $400 tuition can be paid in two installments. 

It's an industry that's AI proof.

"People need people, and people need people to care for people," Thibodeaux said.

The Source: FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace spoke with Anya Thibodeaux, recruiter for National EMS Academy.

BaytownNews