Houston police are at the scene of a deadly stabbing in the Spring Branch area.

Details are limited, but initial information from police says two people were found in the 7500 block of Long Point Road with multiple stab wounds around 7:35 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead and the second person was taken to the hospital.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.