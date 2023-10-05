Lone Star Legal Aid offers free legal help for those impacted by opioid crisis

"I got sort of dependent on pain pills because I had an emergency C-section," said recovering addict Brie Cook.

And that dependency on opioids got worse Cook says when she lost her 5-month-old daughter.

"I started taking a bunch of Xanax and pain pills every day," she said.

"Opioids can impact your family and your friends in lots of ways and can impact your life," said Lindsay Eustace, Supervising attorney for Lone Star Legal Aid.

That's what prompted Lone Star Legal Aid to launch Rise to Recovery.

It's a groundbreaking initiative to provide legal aid to individuals and families impacted by the opioid crisis.

"Anyone that's misused or used opioids any family member that has been impacted by someone who used or misused opioids," Eustace said.

"I've been sober 28 months on the first," Cook said.

Lone Star Legal Aid is helping Cook in Family Court.

"I have a set of twins that just turned 5," she said.

Lone Star Legal Aid is offering much more than providing low-income folks with legal representation in court.

"Put more money into people's pocket by helping them with public benefits," said Eustace. "Helping them get into a safer environment if they need a divorce or helping them make sure their children are safe."

The Rise to Recovery initiative can help those impacted by the opioid crisis with child custody and visitation divorce and property division employment issues debt.

The program can also assist with bankruptcy housing, eviction, and much more.

Rise to Recovery has a dedicated hotline at 888-251-4492.

"They say it takes a village to raise a child," said Cook. "It takes a village to help a recovering addict you still need that help and that support."

"It could be a phone call that changes your life," Eustace said.

For more information, visit the Lone Star Legal Aid website.