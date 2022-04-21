Lone Star College-Montgomery campus placed on brief lockdown due to armed man

Reports of two men arguing, one with a gun have resulted in a brief lockdown at a Lone Star College campus.

Details are limited but officials at Lone Star College say the Montgomery campus is on locked down and are urging students and staff to remain indoors.

Preliminary reports are two men were arguing in a parking lot, one of them had a gun.

The lockdown lasted about 15 minutes before it was lifted.

Officials say a suspect was taken into custody and there was no threat to the public.

No other information has been released, as of this writing.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.