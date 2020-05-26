Local Republican delegates support Trump demand to hold GOP convention

In 2016, Cleveland served as the Ohio launching pad for Donald J. Trump’s run for the White House and pandemic or no pandemic, the 45th President wants the same kind of Republican National Convention as ground-zero of his re-election bid.

Here in Texas, the lion’s share of GOP delegates are fully on board with “political” business as usual.

State Representative Steve Toth says the COVID-19 death rate and incoming scientific data simply don’t justify the precaution of a convention cancellation.

“All the delegate members I’ve talked to that have been before, that have planned on going before COVID-19 ever became an issue want to be part of the next convention. There is a difference between fear and danger and we have allowed fear to occupy the hearts and minds of Americans for too long. We have to look at the level of danger relative to other things that are of danger,” said Toth.

Houston City Councilman Mike Knox, who regularly attends the GOP convention, says for a party looking to re-open America’s economy, a decision to continue cowering an additional three months makes no sense.

“It’s just become a political issue and we need to stop that right now. We need to get back to work here in Houston and get these people back to work. This is a disease, by anybody’s measure, that has a 98 or 99 percent survival rate of those who do get it. It’s time to get back to work and I’m looking forward to doing that with the national convention in North Carolina or who knows, maybe Houston,” said Knox.

Contacted by phone, Congressman Randy Weber tells FOX 26 he’s in favor of a full-blown Republican convention, especially if it’s moved to Texas.

