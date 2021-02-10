Local online platform now available for Black-owned businesses
HOUSTON - BLCK Market it is an online platform for small Black businesses and entrepreneurs that gives them an opportunity to sell their products online to reach a wider audience.
They are curated to the Black American experience.
Although they continue to have in-person events, they had to find a way to keep the community moving and decided to go virtual with BLCK Market.
BLCK Market provides you not only with a safe online platform to sell your product, but also with a support system that includes a technical and sales team.
Their goal is to help you take your business from a six foot table display to a store front.
