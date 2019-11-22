Local barber helping feed community for Thanksgiving

A local barber is taking it upon himself to make sure his community has a good Thanksgiving.

Kevin Rich of Cool Cutz barbershop grew up in Alief and has been cutting hair for twelve years. He says he noticed a need for positive examples in his area and got with some friends together and started putting on backpack drives and community giveaways.

Saturday they are holding their seventh Thanksgiving event where they plan to feed 150 families through donations from friends and neighbors.

“I grew up kind of rough, and there was not a lot of guidance around us,” says Rich.

"Me and a couple of my friends took the initiative to go back in our community and help with the kids. It’s a lot of people that want to help other people, but they don’t know where to go. They don’t have the resources” he adds.

“But it really doesn’t take resources; it takes you having a committed heart to want to help other people.”

He now holds events under the group name “The Winning Generation”. They plan to feed and send families home with Thanksgiving meals during the bash which will be held at Alief Amity Park on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Advertisement

To volunteer or donate contact Keith Rich at 346-312-9380.