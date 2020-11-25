Local artist offering free tattoos to cover up scars one may have received from hurting themselves

Mental health needs are increasing during the COVID-19 era and one local artist is finding a unique way to help people cope.

Frandy Voltaire, 23, offers free tattoos to cover up scars that clients may have received by harming themselves.

“I think me realizing the effects of depression and mental health and things like that, I really wanted to use my artistic background to do something kind of help. I studied art as a form of therapy in college and it kind of just dawned on me,” said Voltaire.

She decided to offer a free service to anyone who wanted to cover up their scars with a tattoo. She posted her free service on Facebook.

“I remember I took a nap and woke up to 2,000 messages, and I was just like wow….I am just doing what I was sent to do. I know what it is like to want to move on from a chapter in your life or start a new chapter. If I can do something and provide a beautiful piece of artwork that is going to last forever then why not.”

Dr. Shweta Kapoor is a psychiatrist at Menninger Clinic and says she is very impressed with Voltaire’s efforts.

“For somebody to offer that, to cover it up, I think can be really, really therapeutic,” said Kapoor.

Kapoor says there has definitely been a rise in mental health issues among people that include anxiety and depression.

“If there are disruptions in sleep, if there are disruptions in mood, and doing things that are atypical for you.... For example say there’s a family movie night and you want to go to bed. Some of these things that can be red flags for yourself. I think becoming more aware of them and starting to process them. I think that is a really good beginning as we go into the holiday season.”