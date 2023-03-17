Expand / Collapse search

Local artist known for painting Texas' fallen warriors honoring K-9 officer 'Lenin'

Baytown
Local artist remembering Baytown K-9 Officer 'Lenin'

FOX 26's Darlene Janik Faires has more on what one local artist is doing to remember Baytown K-9 Officer 'Lenin' who recently died after being bitten by a snake during training.

BAYTOWN, Texas - Last week, K-9 Lenin of Baytown police was lost due to a snake bite during training. 

BACKGROUND: Baytown K-9 officer dies after suffering bite from venomous snake

Now, a local artist well known for painting Texas fallen warriors is capturing Lenin‘s legacy.

K-9 officer 'Lenin'

On Tuesday, March 21, a memorial service for K9 Lenin will be held at Faith Family Church, 6500 North Main Street. 

The service will begin at 3:30 p.m. and conclude with final honors rendered by 4:30 p.m.