Polk County: Goodrich man arrested, accused of meeting minors for sex

The Brief Randy Newman is reportedly charged with online solicitation of a minor. Newman allegedly drove to a park to meet a 14-year-old girl.



A man has been booked into the Polk County Jail after meeting a minor for sex, according to the Livingston Police Department.

Polk County crime: Man charged for soliciting a minor

Randy Newman (Courtesy: Livingston Police Department)

What we know:

Livingston Police say 31-year-old Randy Newman from Goodrich has been charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor.

Through an investigation into online child exploitation, police say they were made aware of a man who was trying to find local girls to meet up with for sex.

The investigation reportedly led them to Matthews Street Park. Officials say Newman drove to the park to meet a 14-year-old girl, but he was arrested at the scene.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.