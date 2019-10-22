Little Astros fan makes debut on first day of 2019 World Series

article

A little Astros fan has made his debut on the first day of the 2019 World Series.

On Tuesday, Val Lopez took to social media to announce that she and her family welcomed Dominic A. Lopez.

Born around 7:30 a.m., this little slugger weighs 7 pounds 6 ounces, and is already rocking his World Series gear.

"We’re cheering all the way from the hospital!" Lopez tweeted.

