LIST: Houston Thanksgiving Meals to Go

If you're feeling tired from daylight savings, or maybe it's been a long couple of weeks, and now you're looking ahead to Thanksgiving, you don't have to do the hard work.

Check out these businesses for a menu each restaurant is offering that you can take advantage of.

Comfort Foodies

8128 North Sam Houston Pkwy W, Ste B, Houston, TX 77064 - (832) 271-4500

Comfort Foodies, a vibrant eatery where Southern Soul and Caribbean flavors unite, is making Thanksgiving dinner a breeze. The Holiday Catering Menu offers an assortment of mouth-watering options ranging from savory Empanadas to succulent Whole Fried Cajun Turkeys, alongside an array of Southern and Caribbean sides, and desserts, like fresh Peach Cobbler, all made from scratch.

Tipsy Treats To Go!

3839 Southwest Fwy, Houston TX

They got the sides - You get the bird!

You can order everything from their home-made Mac & Cheese, greens, boudin, yams and cornbread.

Catering and daily orders will be available now through the holidays!

You can order and call online to get your Thanksgiving Dinner!