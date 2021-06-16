LIST: Here's where Fort Bend Co. residents can go to 'cool down' during the intense heatwave

article

The hot weather in Texas is no joke, and fortunately, Fort Bend County is offering cooling centers for residents to help beat the heat.

In fact, temperatures in Fort Bend Co. are expected to rise into the 100s so several public facilities in the area will open and serve as Emergency Cooling Centers, Wednesday through Friday.

These centers provide Fort Bend County residents who lack air-conditioning at home with relief from the heat, free of charge. All centers will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at most sites.

"We are expecting extremely dangerous heat this week, so we want to advise Fort Bend County residents to prepare for the intense temperatures. I encourage everyone to check on their family, friends, and neighbors, especially our elderly and children, who may be at risk during this heatwave," said Judge KP George. "We have opened the cooling centers to help those residents who may not have air conditioning or if there is a power outage. Our Office of Emergency Management will continue to closely monitor weather conditions throughout this period of extreme heat."

See below for a complete list of cooling sites:

George Memorial Library

1001 Golfview Dr.

Richmond, TX 77469

Missouri City Branch Library

1530 Texas Parkway

Missouri City, TX 77489

Albert George Branch Library

9230 Gene Street

Needville, TX 77461

Sienna Branch Library

8411 Sienna Springs Blvd.

Missouri City, TX 77459

Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library

8100 FM 359 South

Fulshear, TX 77441

University Branch Library

14010 University Blvd.

Sugar Land, TX 77479

Cinco Ranch Branch Library

2620 Commercial Center Blvd.

Katy, TX 77494

Sugar Land Branch Library

550 Eldridge Rd.

Sugar Land, TX 77478

First Colony Branch Library

2121 Austin Parkway

Sugar Land, TX 77479 University Branch Library

14010 University Blvd.

Sugar Land, TX 77479

Mamie George Branch Library

320 Dulles Avenue

Stafford, TX 77477

Mission Bend Branch Library

8421 Addicks Clodine Rd.

Houston, TX 77083

Mustang Community Center

4521 FM 521 Rd.

Fresno, TX 77545

Landmark Community Center

100 Louisiana St.

Missouri City, TX 77489