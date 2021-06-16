LIST: Here's where Fort Bend Co. residents can go to 'cool down' during the intense heatwave
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - The hot weather in Texas is no joke, and fortunately, Fort Bend County is offering cooling centers for residents to help beat the heat.
In fact, temperatures in Fort Bend Co. are expected to rise into the 100s so several public facilities in the area will open and serve as Emergency Cooling Centers, Wednesday through Friday.
These centers provide Fort Bend County residents who lack air-conditioning at home with relief from the heat, free of charge. All centers will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at most sites.
"We are expecting extremely dangerous heat this week, so we want to advise Fort Bend County residents to prepare for the intense temperatures. I encourage everyone to check on their family, friends, and neighbors, especially our elderly and children, who may be at risk during this heatwave," said Judge KP George. "We have opened the cooling centers to help those residents who may not have air conditioning or if there is a power outage. Our Office of Emergency Management will continue to closely monitor weather conditions throughout this period of extreme heat."
See below for a complete list of cooling sites:
George Memorial Library
1001 Golfview Dr.
Richmond, TX 77469
Missouri City Branch Library
1530 Texas Parkway
Missouri City, TX 77489
Albert George Branch Library
9230 Gene Street
Needville, TX 77461
Sienna Branch Library
8411 Sienna Springs Blvd.
Missouri City, TX 77459
Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library
8100 FM 359 South
Fulshear, TX 77441
University Branch Library
14010 University Blvd.
Sugar Land, TX 77479
Cinco Ranch Branch Library
2620 Commercial Center Blvd.
Katy, TX 77494
Sugar Land Branch Library
550 Eldridge Rd.
Sugar Land, TX 77478
First Colony Branch Library
2121 Austin Parkway
Mamie George Branch Library
320 Dulles Avenue
Stafford, TX 77477
Mission Bend Branch Library
8421 Addicks Clodine Rd.
Houston, TX 77083
Mustang Community Center
4521 FM 521 Rd.
Fresno, TX 77545
Landmark Community Center
100 Louisiana St.
Missouri City, TX 77489