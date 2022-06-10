List: Fort Bend Co. offering these cooling centers for residents trying to beat the heat
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - As temperatures reach possibly record-breaking levels, Fort Bend County is offering residents in need several cooling centers across the area.
RELATED: Saharan dust could bring haze to Houston skies this weekend
Heat indices are expected to enter the triple digits this weekend, so Fort Bend Co. has a number of facilities as Emergency Cooling Centers Saturday and Sunday.
"I advise Fort Bend County residents to prepare for the intense temperatures, I strongly encourage those who are at high risk, children, and the elderly to stay inside air-conditioned buildings during these high temperatures," said Fort Bend County Judge KP George.
All branches will be open from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, except for the Mamie George Library in Stafford, the Albert George Library in Needville, and the Bob Lutts/Simonton Branch in Fulshear, which will open from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. this Saturday.
MORE: Staying safe as Houston temperatures climb into the triple digits
Here's a complete list of the cooling center locations:
ALBERT GEORGE BRANCH
9230 Gene Street
Needville, TX 77461
BOB LUTTS FULSHEAR/SIMONTON BRANCH
8100 FM 359 South
Fulshear, TX 77441
CINCO RANCH BRANCH
2620 Commercial Center Boulevard
Katy, TX 77494
FIRST COLONY BRANCH
2121 Austin Parkway
Sugar Land, TX 77479
GEORGE MEMORIAL LIBRARY
1001 Golfview
Richmond, TX 77469
COUNTY LAW LIBRARY
1422 Eugene Heimann Circle Room 20714
Richmond, TX 77469
MAMIE GEORGE BRANCH
320 Dulles Avenue
Stafford, TX 77477
MISSION BEND BRANCH
8421 Addicks Clodine Road
Houston, TX 77083
MISSOURI CITY BRANCH
1530 Texas Parkway
Missouri City, TX 77489
SIENNA BRANCH
8411 Sienna Springs Boulevard
Missouri City, TX 77459
SUGAR LAND BRANCH
550 Eldridge
Sugar Land, TX 77478
UNIVERSITY BRANCH
14010 University Blvd.
Sugar Land, TX 77479