List: Fort Bend Co. offering these cooling centers for residents trying to beat the heat

As temperatures reach possibly record-breaking levels, Fort Bend County is offering residents in need several cooling centers across the area.

Heat indices are expected to enter the triple digits this weekend, so Fort Bend Co. has a number of facilities as Emergency Cooling Centers Saturday and Sunday.

"I advise Fort Bend County residents to prepare for the intense temperatures, I strongly encourage those who are at high risk, children, and the elderly to stay inside air-conditioned buildings during these high temperatures," said Fort Bend County Judge KP George.

All branches will be open from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, except for the Mamie George Library in Stafford, the Albert George Library in Needville, and the Bob Lutts/Simonton Branch in Fulshear, which will open from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. this Saturday.

Here's a complete list of the cooling center locations:

ALBERT GEORGE BRANCH

9230 Gene Street

Needville, TX 77461

BOB LUTTS FULSHEAR/SIMONTON BRANCH

8100 FM 359 South

Fulshear, TX 77441

CINCO RANCH BRANCH

2620 Commercial Center Boulevard

Katy, TX 77494

FIRST COLONY BRANCH

2121 Austin Parkway

Sugar Land, TX 77479

GEORGE MEMORIAL LIBRARY

1001 Golfview

Richmond, TX 77469

COUNTY LAW LIBRARY

1422 Eugene Heimann Circle Room 20714

Richmond, TX 77469

MAMIE GEORGE BRANCH

320 Dulles Avenue

Stafford, TX 77477

MISSION BEND BRANCH

8421 Addicks Clodine Road

Houston, TX 77083

MISSOURI CITY BRANCH

1530 Texas Parkway

Missouri City, TX 77489

SIENNA BRANCH

8411 Sienna Springs Boulevard

Missouri City, TX 77459

SUGAR LAND BRANCH

550 Eldridge

Sugar Land, TX 77478

UNIVERSITY BRANCH

14010 University Blvd.

Sugar Land, TX 77479