Lightning strike possibly sparked Webster fire that displaced 15 families

The Brief 15 families have been displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Webster. The fire happened at Pearce on the Lake apartment complex on Saturday. Fire officials believe a lightning strike may have caused the fire.



The Webster community is coming together to help more than a dozen families after a fire ripped through an apartment complex over the weekend.

Webster community supporting families displaced following fire

What we know:

Officials now believe a lightning strike may have caused the fire.

15 families were displaced after a fire broke out Saturday at Pearce on the Lake apartment complex in Webster.

A neighbor shared video of the scene, showing flames shooting from the roof of the building. While everyone made it out safely, the building was destroyed.

The Webster fire chief said they believe a lightning strike caused the fire and the investigation remains ongoing.

What they're saying:

Since the incident, the community has stepped up to help those affected. The American Red Cross is assisting displaced families with financial assistance, while community members have donated essential items, including pillows, blankets, towels, clothing, pet food and toiletries.

One neighbor, Samantha Shafer, said she heard a loud lightning strike on Saturday.

"I was sitting in bed and out of nowhere there was a lightning strike, and you can see the bolt clear as day, and it was so loud," Shafer said. "Shortly after the lightning strike, I heard neighbors from Building 11 shouting ‘fire, get out.’ I came outside to check and started seeing smoke rising from the roof and I ran inside and called 911."

Shafer said the fire spread quickly.

"We saw flames shooting from the roof, and we weren’t going to wait given how close we were, so we evacuated immediately. It was panic, people running around. The flames went through the entire roof within a matter of seconds," she said.

She said the community's support has been incredible.

"The entire community has been coming around to help the folks displaced, so loving and warm. It really shows how the Webster community is alive and well and that everybody’s here to look out for each other."

What you can do:

The families affected by the fire will be able to move into vacant units at the complex. Management says it is collecting donations, and anyone interested in helping can drop off items at the leasing office located at 900 Henderson Avenue.