The saying goes, "when thunder roars, go indoors."

While the National Weather Service says the safest place to be during a thunderstorm is indoors, that doesn’t mean you are completely safe from lightning. There are some activities officials say you should avoid during a storm.

Can I be struck by lightning in the shower?

According to the National Weather Service, yes. The agency says you should not take a bath or shower or even wash dishes during a storm, because lightning can travel through the plumbing.

The CDC says there may be less risk of lightning traveling through plastic pipes than metal pipes, but it’s best to avoid contact with plumbing and running water during a storm.

Can lightning travel through wiring in my house?

Yes, according to the National Weather Service. The agency says you should stay away from electrical equipment and avoid using corded phones unless it’s an emergency. Cordless and cell phones are considered safe.

What else should I avoid inside my house?

According to the CDC, you should stay away from windows, doors, porches and balconies. You also should not lie down on concrete floors or lean against a concrete wall.

What does "when thunder roars, go indoors" mean?

What you can do:

According to the National Weather Service, if you can hear thunder, lightning is close enough to be a threat – even if it’s sunny outside. The agency says lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from where the rain is falling. Because of that, they recommend waiting 30 minutes after the storm is gone to resume any outdoor activities.

Buildings that are completely enclosed and have wiring and plumbing are the best places to seek shelter, officials say. You can also take shelter in a hard-topped metal vehicle with the windows closed, according to the NWS. However, sheds, picnic shelters, tents and covered porches are not considered safe.