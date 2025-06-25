Life Flight called after motorcycle, vehicle crash on Katy Freeway

The Brief A motorcycle rider and vehicle were involved in a crash on Katy Freeway Tuesday evening. Life Flight was called for the motorcyclist's injuries, officials report. All eastbound lanes between Mason Road and Westgreen Boulevard had to be blocked.



Lifeflight had to be called after a tragic crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on the Katy Freeway on Tuesday night.

What we know:

Law enforcement officials were called to the 21500 block of Katy freeway Service Road around 10:30 p.m.

Harris County Precinct 5 reports all eastbound lanes between Mason Road and Westgreen Boulevard were blocked.

Motorcycle and vehicle crash on I-10 (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

Investigators say the motorcycle was found underneath the vehicle when authorities arrived to the scene. The two vehicles caught fire after the crash, officials added. Houston Fire Department units were at the scene.

Precinct 5 officials say the driver of the motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries and life flight had to be called.

Life flight called for motorcycle and vehicle crash on I-10 (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

No other information has been made available at this time.

What we don't know:

There have been no reports on the condition of the driver.