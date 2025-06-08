Liberty County: Toddler struck by family member's vehicle, flown to hospital, official says

The Brief A two-year-old was reportedly hit by a family member's vehicle on CR 3548. The family encountered a Liberty County corporal who helped bring the toddler to a hospital. The child is reportedly in critical condition.



A child was flown to a Houston hospital on Sunday after being struck by a family member's vehicle in the Cleveland, Texas area.

Liberty County: Child struck by vehicle

What we know:

According to Liberty County Captain David Meyers, a two-year-old boy was accidentally struck by a family member's vehicle. The accident happened on a driveway on County Road 3548.

The child's parents were driving him to a hospital when they saw a patrol vehicle and flagged it down.

A corporal with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office saw the child was in critical condition, then called for more units and support from first responders.

The corporal then took the child and his mother to a nearby Texas DPS unit, who then took them to a hospital.

When they arrived, emergency room staff began life-saving efforts and called for a Life Flight helicopter.

The boy was then flown to a Houston hospital and taken for surgery.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office has started investigating the incident.

What we don't know:

No one involved in the accident has been identified at this time.

What they're saying:

Capt. David Meyers sent the following statement on behalf of the Liberty County Sheriff's Office::

"Our hearts go out to the toddler and his family during this deeply tragic time. We are keeping them in our prayers. Cpl. Rosas and all the deputies involved acted with urgency and professionalism, doing everything possible to get this child the critical care he needed."

This is a developing report. We will update when more information is available.