Liberty Co. police lieutenant suspended after jail visit, Texas Rangers investigating

A Liberty Police Department lieutenant has been suspended after officials say he visited Domingo Quintana in jail.

Lt. Ramiro Lozano allegedly gained access to Quintana while he was in custody. The Texas Rangers were notified and they are investigating.

As this is an active personnel matter, and out of respect for the integrity of the investigation and the rights of those involved, the City will not be providing additional details at this time. The City of Liberty remains committed to transparency, accountability, and due process in all matters involving our employees and departments. Additional information will be released as it becomes appropriate.

Domingo Quintana's animal cruelty arrest

Quintana was charged with cruelty to non-livestock following the hospitalization of his wife and three kids on Sept. 29.

During the investigation, deputies say they found a domestic cat being kept in unsanitary and unsafe conditions inside the home. Officials say the cat was in poor health and the environment it was living in was determined to be unfit.

Mother, three kids near drowning in Dayton

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office say they got a call around 6 a.m. on Sept. 29 about a possible drowning at a home in the 9000 block of FM 1008 in Dayton.

When they arrived, they found three kids wet but out of the water, and the mother, now identified as 39-year-old Jessica Quintana, still in the pond in front of the home.

A deputy began rendering aid to an 11-year-old girl, who regained some consciousness at the scene. Deputies also pulled Jessica out of the water. Authorities say she had a heartbeat but was not conscious or breathing.

The 11-year-old girl and Jessica Quintana were taken to the hospital by Life Flight. A 15-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy were transported by ambulance.

No criminal charges have been filed against Jessica at this time, authorities say.

Last reports from officials said Jessica's condition changed from critical to good, officials said. On Tuesday, the sheriff's office reported she was still receiving medical care and remains under medical supervision.