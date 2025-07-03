Liberty County man sentenced to 14 years for methamphetamine trafficking

article

The Brief A Cleveland, Texas man, John Matthew Goines, was sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. Goines pleaded guilty to possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Authorities found cash, drug paraphernalia, and more than 150 grams of meth during two separate traffic stops in 2024.



A Cleveland, Texas man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Pleads guilty to trafficking meth

What we know:

John Matthew Goines, 50, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 175 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone on July 1, 2025.

According to information presented in court, in 2024, Goines was stopped for traffic violations on two separate occasions in Liberty County, each resulting in the discovery of thousands of dollars in cash, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and more than 150 grams of methamphetamine.

Goins is currently booked in the Liberty County Jail.