Liberty County jail personnel prevent attempted jailbreak

Liberty County Jail personnel were able to prevent the attempted jailbreak of three inmates early Thursday morning.



According to a release, the inmates managed to get out of their cells and into the enclosed perimeter yard before they were apprehended by jail personnel around 3 a.m.



Capt. Ken DeFoor, Public Information Officer for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said it’s unclear how the inmates were able to get out of their cells.

However, DeFoor said that the inmates took a mattress from their cell and intended to use it to help them scale the yard fence.



DeFoor said interviews are being taken by Criminal Investigation Division Investigators to determine the exact circumstances of the attempted escape.