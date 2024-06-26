A mobile home fire in Tarkington, near Cleveland Airport, resulted in the tragic deaths of an elderly woman and a nine-month-old infant on Tuesday.

The Tarkington Fire Department, assisted by Cleveland Fire Department units, responded to the blaze on CR 2198 with reports of occupants trapped inside.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered intense flames engulfing the mobile home. Despite swift action, the fire had already claimed the life of the elderly woman, who was found deceased inside. Efforts to extinguish the blaze and search the premises revealed the lifeless body of a nine-month-old infant.

The fire, which caused extensive damage to the home's interior, was quickly contained once additional units arrived at scene. Authorities, including the Texas State Fire Marshal's Office and Liberty County Fire Marshals, have been notified to investigate the cause of the fire. Both victims have been transported to the forensic center in Beaumont for autopsies.

The incident has left the community of Tarkington deeply saddened, with support pouring in for the families affected by this tragic loss.