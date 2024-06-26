A man is in critical condition following a shooting in a Houston hotel parking lot on Tuesday night. The incident took place at a Rodeway Inn located at 4701 Sherwood Lane at approximately 9:49 p.m.

Police say the victim, a male in his late 20s to early 30s, was seated in his truck when an argument broke out with another man. The suspect, positioned on the second floor of the hotel, went into a room, retrieved a rifle, and began shooting at the victim. The truck and the victim were struck multiple times.

Despite attempting to drive away, the victim lost consciousness due to his injuries. Emergency responders transported him to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The suspect left the scene in an unknown vehicle. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident and are working to identify and apprehend the shooter. The reason for the argument that led to the shooting remains unknown.