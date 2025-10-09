Liberty County deputies arrest woman found sleeping on beach

The Brief Kristi Jeane Carr was arrested by Liberty County deputies on Monday after she was found sleeping on a beach. Deputies say she had an active warrant for Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury. Liberty County deputies were returned from a search for three missing people and stopped to check on Carr's wellbeing.



A woman with an active warrant was arrested after she was found sleeping on a beach by Liberty County deputies who wanted to check on her wellbeing.

Woman arrested on beach

The backstory:

On Monday, Liberty County Sheriff's Office investigators were searching for three people reported missing in the Dayton Lake Estates neighborhood. For their search, officials also used a marine unit and aerial drone support.

According to deputies, they found the missing individuals and were using the Trinity River to get back to Liberty.

Courtesy of Liberty County Sheriff's Office

While going back, they saw a woman sleeping along the beach. They made contact to conduct a welfare check and identified her as Kristi Jeane Carr.

Deputies learned Carr had a felony warrant for injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury.

She was taken into custody and booked into the Liberty County Jail.