Father of 3 Liberty Co. kids who nearly drowned, made court appearance on animal cruelty charge

A Liberty County man whose kids were found in a possible drowning incident was in court on Wednesday for a separate case.

Liberty County: Father accused of animal cruelty

What we know:

Domingo Quintana was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after an emaciated cat was found on his property earlier this month.

Quintana went before the judge without an attorney and entered a not guilty plea.

He asked for a court-appointed attorney, and the state read his bond conditions, even asking the judge to ensure that Quintana would not own any animals that weren’t livestock during this time.

Quintana was asked to fill out paperwork for a court-appointed attorney and then the judge took a recess, but when court resumed, Quintana was denied a court-appointed attorney.

Quintana told the judge he is only bringing in $1,900 dollars a month because of a rental property he owns.

The judge then reviewed his application and the judge stated that Quintana’s home is worth $4.5 million dollars, so he refused a court-appointed attorney.

Quintana also told the judge at this time there was no court-ordered support for his three kids and wife.

Now regarding the animals, Quintana told the judge he has dogs, and they are well taken care of, but the judge granted the state request and told him he has 30 days to get rid of all non-livestock animals, but he cannot harm them or put them down.

Quintana's next court appearance is in 30 days from today.

What they're saying:

We did speak with the First Assistant County Attorney for Liberty County.

The Liberty County Attorneys Office has filed a complaint and information in Cause No. 25CCCR-00870, The State of Texas v. Domingo Quintana, formally charging Mr. Quintana with Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals (MA). Mr. Quintana appeared in the County Court at Law for his scheduled arraignment and asked for court-appointed counsel.

"The Liberty County Attorneys Office intends to prosecute this case to the best of our ability to ensure that justice is served. Our office takes the prosecution of animal cruelty cases very seriously and has thus moved the Court to impose additional conditions of bond prohibiting Mr. Quintana from owning or possessing any non-livestock animals during the pendency of this case. — First Assistant County Attorney Katherine B McCarty.

Liberty County drowning

Dig deeper:

Quintana is the father of three children who were found in a possible drowning incident in late September.

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office say they got a call around 6 a.m. on Sept. 29 about a possible drowning at a home in the 9000 block of FM 1008 in Dayton.

When they arrived, they found three kids wet but out of the water, and the mother, now identified as 39-year-old Jessica Quintana, still in the pond in front of the home.

A deputy began rendering aid to an 11-year-old girl, who regained some consciousness at the scene. Deputies also pulled Jessica out of the water. Authorities say she had a heartbeat but was not conscious or breathing.

The 11-year-old girl and Jessica Quintana were taken to the hospital by Life Flight. A 15-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy were transported by ambulance.

As of Oct. 7, the three kids were placed in temporary custody of the Texas Department of Family Services (DFPS). They will be placed with a family member as the investigation continues.