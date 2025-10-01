Liberty County: Authorities release new details after mother, 3 children were hospitalized on Monday

The Brief The Liberty County Sheriff's Office has released new details following an incident on Monday in Dayton. The mother in the incident has been identified as 39-year-old Jessica Quintana. The father of the children, Domingo Quintana, was arrested on Tuesday morning on an unrelated charge and was released from the Liberty County Jail on Wednesday.



What we know:

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, they got a call around 6 a.m. Monday about a possible drowning at a home on FM 1008.

When they arrived, they found three kids wet but out of the water, and the mother, now identified as 39-year-old Jessica Quintana, still in the pond in front of the home.

A deputy began rendering aid to an 11-year-old girl, who regained some consciousness at the scene.

Deputies also pulled Jessica out of the water. Authorities say she had a heartbeat but was not conscious or breathing.

The 11-year-old girl and Quintana were taken to the hospital by Life Flight. A 15-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy were transported by ambulance.

At last report on Tuesday, officials said Jessica's condition has changed from critical to good, officials said.

All of the children, according to officials, have been medically released and are waiting to be discharged from the hospital. Once they are released, the children will be in custody of Child Protective Services.

Also on Tuesday morning, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office initiated an arrest on the father, Domingo Quintana, on an unrelated charge. He was released from the Liberty County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

Domingo Quintana's unrelated arrest

According to court documents just obtained by FOX 26, Domingo has been charged with cruelty to non-livestock.

According to the document, Domingo "did then and there intentionally, knowingly, and recklessly fail unresonably to provide necessary food for an animal, to-wit: a black cat in the defendant's custody, by not providing access to food, and the defendant's conduct was not a generally accepted and otherwise lawful form of conduct occurring solely for the purpose of or in support of fishing, hunting or trapping; or wildlife management, wildlife or depredation control, or shooting preserve practices as regulated by state and federal law; or animal husbandry or agriculture practice involving livestock animals."

What we don't know:

Officials did not reveal the names of the children involved in the incident.

What's next:

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No charges have been filed in connection with this incident.