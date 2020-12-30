Liberty County deputies searching for woman, man accused of kidnapping her

article

Authorities say a woman was kidnapped at gunpoint on Tuesday night in north Liberty County.

According to the sheriff’s office, 32-year-old Erika Rios Valdez was kidnapped from a residence by an acquaintance, identified as 38-year-old Abel Fajardo. Authorities are still searching for them.

The sheriff’s office says witnesses reported that Valdez was in the process of parking and unhooking a food service trailer on CR 3404 in the Plum Grove area around 9:30 p.m. when Fajardo drove up and forced Valdez into his pick-up truck at gunpoint

Authorities say Valdez’s brother chased after Fajardo as he fled the area, but he eventually lost sight of the pick-up truck.

Liberty County Sheriff's Office

Valdez is described as being 5’4" tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair with blond highlights. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and jeans.

The sheriff’s office says Fajardo was seen fleeing the scene in a 2005 GMC white diesel 4X4 pick-up truck with Illinois license plate number 2816533B and the word "Duramax" in large white lettering across the rear window of the truck.

Liberty County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Valdez, Fajardo or the pick-up truck is asked to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936)336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392- STOP (7867). Anyone calling Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward for the information provided that results in the arrest of the suspect in this case.