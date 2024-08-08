Tax-Free Weekend this weekend in Texas, where you can buy back-to-school supplies and clothes without paying sales tax.

It runs from the morning of Friday, August 9 through midnight on Sunday, August 11 for both in-store and online shopping.

For every $100 that you spend, you can save about $8 in state and local sales tax.

The Texas State Comptroller's website lists items that are tax-free. They must cost under $100 and include clothes, footwear, backpacks, school supplies, and diapers.

However, items over $100 do not qualify. Neither do electronics, software, textbooks, some specific sports gear like golf cleats and football pads, luggage, briefcases and purses.

Inflation is putting a financial pinch on families this back-to-school season.

"My budget has changed this year. So I’m shopping more on eBay. I’m shopping at Poshmark, looking for more sales," said mother of two, Isobel Jade.

Here's a free lesson on savings from shopping expert Bethany Hollars with the money-saving shopping site BrickSeek.

First, inventory what supplies and clothes you already have, especially that younger siblings can use.

Swap what you no longer need with families who have items that your kids need.

Next, wait to buy supplies your student doesn't need right away until few weeks after the school year begins.

"Then go to your big box retailers, your office supply stores. You're going to find those same items marked down anywhere from 50% to 90% off," said Hollars.

Then stock up on items your kids use every school year.

And remember secondhand means big savings.

You can buy refurbished laptops and tablets for a fraction of the cost.

"From a reputable seller like Amazon, or even the manufacturer itself, will oftentimes offer refurbished items on Amazon," suggested Hollars.

Others include Goodwill, Best Buy, and Apple trade-in.

Hit the thrift and consignment stores for back-to-school clothes.

"You're talking savings of anywhere from 70% to 90%, depending on where you go," said Hollars.

If you shop for clothes online, try downloading the Beni app. It can show you where to find the same or similar items being sold secondhand for a lot less.

"This year, secondhand shopping is big for me. I'm doing eBay, Poshmark, I just got my daughter some cute tops on eBay," said Jade.



