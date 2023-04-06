Legislative action on multiple issues ramping up at Texas Capitol

Dominated by a Republican majority, the Texas Senate hammered through measures this week which would defend public libraries hosting drag queen story hours and ban children from attending drag shows.

Lawmakers in the upper chamber also approved a mandatory 10-year sentence for crimes committed with a firearm, a "get tough" measure prominently backed by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.

In addition, the Senate gave approval to proposed legislation that would sanction district attorneys for refusing to prosecute those who violate the State's abortion ban, election laws, or anti-drug statutes.

SUGGESTED: Texas power grid reform package passed in Texas Senate

And in an effort to prevent another deadly breakdown of the Texas power grid, Senators gave the "green light" to SB-6, the so-called "Power Insurance Policy" which would authorize and finance the construction of back-up, largely natural gas, generators to be "flipped-on" during emergencies.

Over in the Texas House, members Thursday debated how best to apportion a $302 billion budget, with Democrats pushing hard to spend more than proposed on public education and additional teacher pay.

"Property tax cuts aren't in the constitution. That's not our duty. Our duty is the schools," said Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, a San Antonio Democrat.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Thus far, those efforts have been uniformly rejected by the chamber's Republican majority, which remains committed to a historic level of property tax relief, approaching $17 billion.

"We are doing both. We are taking care of our public teachers and we are doing both,'" said Rep. Trent Ashby, a Lufkin Republican.

In a substantial blow to the "school choice" proposal heavily backed by Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas House approved a budget amendment forbidding the use of public funds for private school vouchers.