Legendary Laker Kobe Bryant honored in NBA’s 75th anniversary video

article

In a video released Thursday, the National Basketball Association honored legendary Laker Kobe Bryant ahead of its 75th season.

The video, which stars and is narrated by award-winning actor Michael B. Jordan, is called "Welcome to NBA Lane."

About one minute and 50 seconds into the video, Phoenix’s Devin Booker pulls up next to a Kobe Bryant mural. In the sentimental moment, Booker salutes the late and iconic NBA superstar as Jordan says "some things are bigger than basketball."

RELATED:

From Magic Johnson to Anthony Davis, from Bill Russell to Jayson Tatum, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, LeBron James, Oscar Robertson, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, Larry Bird, Gary Payton, and many more, the video pays homage to generations of NBA All-Stars.

RELATED: News related to the life and death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

NBA Lane will be a theme this season and is "where 75 seasons of the game come together to celebrate," the league said.

The 2021-22 NBA season begins Oct. 19.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.